Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 in the Atlantic

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN) — What was once Tropical Storm Elsa has now strengthened to hurricane status becoming the first hurricane in the Atlantic basin in 2021.

Hurricane Elsa position as of 10:30am Friday

Elsa was already the earliest “E” storm on record.

Elsa’s path takes it westward, while maintaining Category 1 Hurricane status through most of the weekend and potentially clipping portions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. From there the center of the storm should pass near or between Jamaica and southern Cuba by Sunday.

Eventually the track goes through Cuba and then all eyes will be on the eastern Gulf of Mexico including Florida where an eventual U.S. landfall is possible. By then the National Hurricane Center has the storm as a weaker Tropical Storm.

Uncertainty remains regarding the eventual track and any potential U.S. impacts. A more westward track can’t yet be ruled out. Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we watch Elsa through the weekend.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

97° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers 40% 97° 75°

Saturday

90° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers 70% 90° 74°

Sunday

89° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers 60% 89° 74°

Monday

90° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers 60% 90° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers 60% 89° 74°

Wednesday

90° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers
Scattered Thunderstorms/Showers 50% 90° 75°

Thursday

91° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 91° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

95°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
95°

96°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
96°

97°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
97°

97°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
97°

94°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
94°

92°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
92°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
88°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
78°

81°

9 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
81°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
83°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
85°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
86°

