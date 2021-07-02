Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 in the Atlantic

(KXAN) — What was once Tropical Storm Elsa has now strengthened to hurricane status becoming the first hurricane in the Atlantic basin in 2021.

Hurricane Elsa position as of 10:30am Friday

Elsa was already the earliest “E” storm on record.

Elsa’s path takes it westward, while maintaining Category 1 Hurricane status through most of the weekend and potentially clipping portions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. From there the center of the storm should pass near or between Jamaica and southern Cuba by Sunday.

Eventually the track goes through Cuba and then all eyes will be on the eastern Gulf of Mexico including Florida where an eventual U.S. landfall is possible. By then the National Hurricane Center has the storm as a weaker Tropical Storm.

Uncertainty remains regarding the eventual track and any potential U.S. impacts. A more westward track can’t yet be ruled out. Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we watch Elsa through the weekend.