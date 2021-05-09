Eastern Pacific Hurricane season starts next weekend; how those storms can impact Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re almost into hurricane season, but it doesn’t begin at the same time everywhere.

June 1 marks the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane season, but the Eastern North Pacific Hurricane Season begins earlier, on May 15th. Both hurricane seasons end on Nov. 30.

The Eastern North Pacific basin covers the Eastern Pacific Ocean north of the equator and extends to 140°W.

West of 140°W is the Central Pacific basin, which extends west to the International Date Line and south to the Equator.

The National Hurricane Center, located in Miami, issues tropical forecasts for both the Atlantic Basin and the Eastern Pacific Basin. The Central Pacific basin is monitored by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center located in Honolulu.

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Andres formed in the eastern North Pacific basin. This became the earliest tropical storm on record there, beating the early arrival of the 2017 Tropical Storm Adrian by only 12 hours.

Typically the first named system in the Eastern Pacific isn’t until June 10 with the first hurricane expected there by June 26.

In an average season, the Eastern Pacific basin gets 15 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. NOAA hasn’t yet issued their outlooks for either the Pacific or Atlantic hurricane seasons.

IN DEPTH: Why Eastern Pacific storms can impact Texas

Eastern North Pacific tropical systems can contribute to heavy rain events here in Texas. As these storms make landfall into Mexico, the remnant moisture can get pulled into storm systems impacting Texas as well as parts of the southwestern United States.

One study found rainfall amounts up to 10 inches in parts of the Texas Panhandle and into Oklahoma and Missouri from the remnants of Hurricane Tico in October 1983.