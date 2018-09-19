Earth’s temperature: August 5th warmest on record, 4th warmest year-to-date

The August average Arctic sea ice extent was the seventh smallest in the 40-year record at 614,000 square miles (22.1 percent) below the 1981-2010 average, according to analysis by the National Snow and Ice Data Center using data from NOAA and NASA. This was the largest August Arctic sea ice extent since 2014. The rate of ice loss slowed during August compared to earlier in the summer. Sea ice coverage was below average for most coastal seas of the Arctic Ocean with the Northern Sea Route open by the end of the month. The Northwest Passage continued to be clogged by ice.