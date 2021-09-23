Earth just had the 6th hottest August on record

Austin (KXAN) — Coming off the hottest July on record, August 2021 was Earth’s 6th hottest, even though Central Texas enjoyed a cooler than average month. When measuring Earth’s temperature, records go back 142 years.

In analyzing August’s heat, NOAA scientists found the average global land and ocean surface temperature was 1.62 degrees F above the 20th-century average.

North America had a top-10 warmest August with Asia having its 2nd warmest August and Africa having its 3rd warmest.

9 of the 10 warmest Augusts on Earth have all happened since 2009.

2nd hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere

The end of August also wrapped up meteorological summer, a summer that was tied with 2019 as second hottest on record in the Northern Hemisphere according to an analysis done by NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information.

The hottest summer on record in the Northern Hemisphere was last year in 2020.

June-August, known as meteorological summer in the Northern Hemisphere, was the 4th warmest on record for Earth as a whole, as the Southern Hemisphere was enjoying winter. Global temperatures were 1.62 degrees F above 20th Century averages also.

9 of the 10 warmest June-Augusts worldwide have all happened since 2010.

January to August ranks as the 6th warmest ever recorded on Earth with temperatures 1.48 degrees F warmer than the 20th-century average. Separated by hemisphere the Northern Hemisphere is 6th warmest year-to-date and the Southern Hemisphere is 9th warmest year-to-date January to August.

Sea ice update

While August Arctic sea ice had the 10th smallest extent in 43-year records, Antarctic sea ice coverage was the 5th highest for August since those records began.

Where will the yearly rankings end up?

The NCEI Global Annual Temperature Rankings Outlook expects this year will end up ranking among the top ten warmest since record keeping began.