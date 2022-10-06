AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning’s latest Drought Monitor update continues to expand and worsen our drought here in Central Texas for the 4th week in a row. You can see there was a worsening by a full class for areas along the I-35 corridor in Travis and Williamson counties on eastward.

US Drought Monitor Class Change

In fact, last week we technically were not in a drought for areas in yellow (see below). Yellow marked areas just mean ‘abnormally dry’. So this latest update now puts our entire viewing area into a drought.

Last Week’s Drought Monitor Update

A worsening drought was not unexpected. We have not seen rain during the month of October so far and rain in September was scarce. The normal rain for September is 3.45″ but this September we only saw 0.47″ with only three days of rain measured. The area has not had any precipitation since Sept. 7. It was drier at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport where just 0.14″ was recorded.

September rainfall amounts

Looking ahead

Changes to our quiet weather pattern are starting to look promising. Forecast models are beginning to hint at the possibility of rain chances ramping up from October 12th and onward. This would in return hopefully, at least a little, help alleviate our drought situation. The Climate Prediction Center now believes there is a higher likelihood of “wetter than normal” conditions in our area heading into the middle of October. While it is still entirely too early to know exactly how much rain we could see, stay with us for updates as we track this much-needed pattern change.