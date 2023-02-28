AUSTIN (KXAN) — Much of the second half of February was spent with unseasonably warm temperatures, peaking at a high of 91° on Feb. 22. In fact, it was on this day that Austin had an average daily temperature of 80°, the warmest winter day ever.

There were a few things that Central Texans would want to know about how these warmer-than-temperatures would impact the weather heading into the spring and summer seasons.

Keith White, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said we see temperature fluctuations like these every year. Frankly, it seems to be happening more and more as our climate continues to change.

But will these temperatures have an impact on the upcoming severe storm season? White said we do know for sure that spring temperatures will be above normal. But the precipitation outlook is trending as neutral. That means the forecast is for equal chances of drier/wetter-than-normal conditions. So, as always, it’s a wait-and-see approach. Or, take each day as it comes.

We also talked about the one question our meteorologists have been asked time and again since the early-month ice storm. Are we done with freezes? Many want to start their spring planting.

Our expert said another incident of freezing temperatures continues to drop with every passing day. But, the likelihood of it happening would be for the Hill Country and other low-lying areas.

Personally, I always suggest waiting until Easter for the end of the line on potential freezes.