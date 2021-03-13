Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday, but you’ll feel it Monday—here’s how to help your body adjust

At exactly 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, we spring forward and skip to 3 a.m., thus heading into Daylight Saving Time. That’s “saving” without an “s” at the end, by the way.

By shifting our daylight, our mornings stay darker for longer, but our evenings get brighter.

Saturday’s sunrise was at 6:43 a.m. and sunset was at 6:38 p.m. On Sunday, the sun rises at 7:41 a.m. and doesn’t set until 7:39 p.m.

For those of you that don’t work on Sunday, you’ll either get woken up by your kids or you’ll wake up naturally. Either way you’ll probably wake up later than normal, at least when looking at a properly-set clock.

Most people don’t feel the negatives of the time adjustment on Sunday unless you set your alarm clock. But working Monday morning? That’s when you’ll get a rude awakening. Your 6 a.m. alarm will wake you up at a time your body thinks is 5 a.m. instead.

The Cleveland Clinic has some tips to help you adjust to the time change.

Step one comes too late, because they recommend you to go bed 15 to 30 minutes earlier than normal for a few days in a row leading up to DST.

The rest of the advice is more doable on Monday and beyond:

Stick to your normal schedule of waking, sleeping and eating… just at this new Daylight Saving Time.

Spend some time outside; it’ll help your body adjust, especially if you do it in the morning.

Don’t take long naps as it will confuse your body. If you must take a nap, keep it to 20 minutes.

No coffee or alcohol 4 to 6 hours before bed

Avoid working out just before bed, so your body can relax and unwind

Keep your screens away as you prepare to go to sleep

The change to Daylight Saving Time is always a good reminder to change batteries around your home. As we’re heading into Severe Weather Season, put fresh batteries into your Weather Radio. Do the same for your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.