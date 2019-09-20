David Yeomans and Jim Spencer take over NBC News Facebook for climate change discussion

AUSTIN (KXAN): Meteorologist David Yeomans and Chief Forecaster Jim Spencer took over the NBC News Facebook page Friday morning to discuss the effects of climate change, and more specifically, the impacts here in Central Texas.
Talking points include:
- Record-setting triple digit temperatures
- Heat records vs cold records
- Increased flooding events
- Soil moisture: June 2019 vs. September 2019
- Increase in totals during heavy rain events
- Hurricane Harvey’s historic impact on Texas
- Tropical Storm Imelda: 7th wettest tropical cyclone on U.S. record
Video of Jim and David’s full conversation above.