Dangerous heat warnings extended through weekend

Record breaking hot weather is forecast this weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to extend the Excessive Heat Warning, and add more counties to those under Heat Advisories.

*Recognizing symptoms of heat illnesses

FOR THE COUNTIES OF LLANO, BURNET, WILLIAMSON & TRAVIS, INCLUDING

THE CITY OF AUSTIN……EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY..

* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon and early evening temperatures ranging

from 104 to 106 degrees.

Other counties included in Excessive Heat Warnings are Mason, San Saba,

Lampasas, and Milam, where temperatures in some areas could range from 105 to 111 degrees…



* IMPACTS…Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat

related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing, drink plenty of

water, and take frequent breaks, preferably in an air conditioned

area. When possible reschedule strenuous activities during the

morning or mid evening hours. Be sure to check on persons with

health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible

to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded

location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes. Look before you lock!

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors.

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY…

Counties in KXAN Viewing Area in this Advisory include:

Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Bastrop, Fayette, Lee…

* TEMPERATURE…Afternoon and early evening temperatures ranging

from 102 to 104 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Very hot temperatures will increase the risk of heat

related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

FOR THE COUNTIES OF LAMPASAS AND MILAM:

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY…

* TEMPERATURES…High temperatures ranging from 105 to 111 are

expected each afternoon through Sunday.

* HEAT INDICES…Heat index values may exceed 110 degrees at

times.

* IMPACTS…Very hot conditions will increase the risk of heat

related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly,

as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed

vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise

to life threatening levels.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency – call 911.