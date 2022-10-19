AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off the second-hottest summer on record in Austin and an unusually warm start to October, another record is now in jeopardy — the most number of 90-degree days ever seen in a year.

As of Wednesday, 2022 is currently tied with 2011 for the most number of days at or above 90° at 164 days. Austin-Bergstrom is also currently tied with 2011 at 155 days.

Most number of 90-degree days in a year at Austin-Camp Mabry

Looking ahead, this week’s forecast calls for a high near 89° on Saturday and 90° on Sunday, which puts this year in front of 2011’s record.

This weekend’s autumn heat could set 2022 in the lead for the most number of 90-degree days in a year

When are 90s normal?

Austin’s average high climbs to 90° on May 26 and stays at or above that mark until Sept. 23.

What about 100° days?

2011 still solidly holds the title for the most number of triple-digit days ever seen in a year with 90 days.

We made a run at the record earlier this year but then plateaued at 68 days late summer with the most recent triple-digit day falling on Aug. 20.