Cooler, wetter outlook for the start of fall — here’s what to expect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While in the midst of our first cooler than normal summer in 14 years, new outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center point towards a continuation of the unseasonably pleasant weather for September.

September temperature outlook

The temperature outlook for the month of September shows a higher confidence (33%-50% probability) in cooler than normal temperatures across most of Central Texas. For perspective, we typically start the month of September with an average high of 95° and a low of 73° while finishing the month with an average high of 88° and a low of 66°.



IN-DEPTH: September usually averages three days of 100° or hotter.

LOOKING BACK: This summer, Austin-Bergstrom tied for the 15th coolest June and third coolest July on record. Camp Mabry, however, recorded its 24th warmest June and tied for 48th coolest July on record.

September Temperature Outlook – Climate Prediction Center

September precipitation outlook

Extended outlooks are leaning towards a wetter than normal September with (+33% probability). In a typical September, the Austin-area receives 3.45″ of rainfall.

LOOKING BACK: We finished June with 3.59″ of rain (0.09″ below normal) and July with 4.05″ (2.09″ above normal) at Camp Mabry. Austin-Bergstrom recorded 3.64″ of rain in June (0.27″ above normal) and 2.82″ in July (0.66″ above normal).

For an in-depth look at July 2021 records and notables, click here.