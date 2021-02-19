Cold wave surpasses ’83 arctic outbreak, enters record books

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas is coming off the coldest stretch of weather ever recorded at Camp Mabry in Austin. For exactly six days, or 144 hours, temperatures stayed at or below freezing (32 degrees). Temperatures dropped below freezing on Friday afternoon, Feb. 12, and stayed at or below freezing until Thursday afternoon Feb. 18.

The previous longest stretch with temperatures not rising above freezing was in December 1983, where we stayed at or below freezing for 140 hours.

Not to be outdone, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport stayed below freezing for six days and 20 hours (164 hours) during this recent cold stretch, breaking the previous record freezing stretch of 112 hours set in 1951.

Camp Mabry officially recorded 6.4″ of snow Sunday night into Monday morning; our fourth largest snow event on record and the most we’ve seen since the 1949.

During the cold stretch we also had the fourth biggest snowfall events on record at Camp Mabry from Sunday, Feb. 14 into Monday, Feb. 15.

1. 11.0″ 1937-11-23

2. 7.0″ 1944-02-14

3. 6.5″ 1949-01-31

4. 6.4″ 2021-02-15

5. 6.0″ 1966-02-23

– 6.0″ 1937-11-22

7. 5.5″ 1929-12-22