Climate change bringing warmer spring temperatures to Central Texas

(KXAN) — Austin hit the 90 degree mark for the first time this year on April 8, roughly a week ahead of schedule. We hit the 90s again on April 9 and a third time on April 11. Along with several very warm days recently, you may not realize our changing climate is causing a noticeable warming here in Central Texas.

According to an analysis by Climate Central, average spring temperatures (March-April-May) have warmed 3.1 degrees over the past 50 years in Austin.

Along with the overall warming, the number of days we’re spending above normal has also jumped. In the early 1970s roughly 36 days of spring had temperatures above normal, fast forward 50 years and we’re now spending close to 56 days above normal during the 92 days that make up March, April and May. That’s an increase of +20.2 more days with above normal temperatures than 50 years ago.

While most of the country is seeing a warming spring, some areas are warming more quickly than others. The southwestern United States is warming the most, in some places more than 3.45 degrees of warming over the last 50 years. The one area not seeing warming and, in fact, a slight cooling in portions of both North and South Dakota which have seen cooling spring temperatures over the last 50 years on the order of -0.1 to -1.15 degrees.

The outlook for the next 3 months including the final 2/3rds of spring and the first month of meteorological summer is for warmer than normal temperatures for all of Texas.