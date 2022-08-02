AUSTIN (KXAN) — It should come as no surprise to most of us, that July 2022 went down in the record books as the hottest July ever here in Austin.

This unrelenting heat has been the trademark of the summer. We have been tallying up the days of triple-digit heat, keeping track of the many temperature records we’ve broken, and counting down the days until the first cold front hits or even the first good rain.

It is nice to know that we aren’t alone in this. Austin isn’t the only Texas city to experience the hottest July on record. In fact, multiple cities all over the state have endured this same heat wave.

Texas cities that experienced the hottest July on record

Austin

San Antonio

Lubbock

Bryan-College Station

Waco

Abilene

San Angelo

Brownsville

Houston

Statewide, cities break their records for the hottest July ever (noted with red star on the map).

Where did July rank for other Texas cities?

Dallas/Fort Worth – 2nd

Tyler – 3rd

Midland – 3rd

Amarillo – 4th

El Paso – 6th

Corpus Christi- 15th

2022 has so far delivered the hottest May, June, and now July to Austin. The temperatures we’ve experienced so far have beaten previous years by a landslide.

We’re entering into August, which is historically the hottest month in the calendar year for us, and the outlook is predicting even more heat than usual. This is shaping up to be Austin’s hottest summer ever.