Temperatures plunge for Christmas as Santa brings cold front

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christmas is just days away, and we’re looking at some nice weather leading up to Santa’s big day! A dry cold front will change that on Wednesday afternoon which will send temperatures plummeting throughout the overnight hours with winds out of the north gusting to near 40mph.

By Christmas Eve morning, we will wake up to sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s. But with winds still out of the north around 20mph, it will feel like the 20s! Winds will calm down throughout the day as highs will be near seasonal averages in the low 60s. Perfect weather for those last minute shopping trips.

Christmas Eve night is looking clear and cold with calm winds. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s as Santa makes his rounds through Central Texas.

We will wake up on Christmas morning to cold and clear conditions. Temperatures will warm pleasantly to the 60s with lots of sunshine to get outside and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 72° 59°

Wednesday

76° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 76° 35°

Thursday

62° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 34°

Friday

66° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 45°

Saturday

65° / 53°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 65° 53°

Sunday

73° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 73° 44°

Monday

65° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

63°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
63°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
63°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
63°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
16%
64°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
60°

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
59°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
64°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss