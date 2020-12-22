Temperatures plunge for Christmas as Santa brings cold front

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christmas is just days away, and we’re looking at some nice weather leading up to Santa’s big day! A dry cold front will change that on Wednesday afternoon which will send temperatures plummeting throughout the overnight hours with winds out of the north gusting to near 40mph.

By Christmas Eve morning, we will wake up to sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s. But with winds still out of the north around 20mph, it will feel like the 20s! Winds will calm down throughout the day as highs will be near seasonal averages in the low 60s. Perfect weather for those last minute shopping trips.

Christmas Eve night is looking clear and cold with calm winds. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s as Santa makes his rounds through Central Texas.

We will wake up on Christmas morning to cold and clear conditions. Temperatures will warm pleasantly to the 60s with lots of sunshine to get outside and enjoy!