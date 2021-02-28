Central Texas entering severe weather season

Just two weeks after a record breaking series of winter storms, our focus now turns to spring severe weather.

Meteorological spring begins March 1, as does Severe Weather Season in Central Texas.

Based on climatology, looking back at past weather events the risk for severe weather starts to rise as we head into March. With each passing week the threat of severe weather increases in frequency and usually intensity. The peak of severe weather season is typically in May. By June, there’s usually a quick drop off of severe weather as we head into the drier and hotter summer months.

Severe weather of all kinds is most frequent during these months with hail, flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possibilities.

While March through early June may be our “severe weather season” it’s always important to remember that severe weather can happen any time of year.

It’s a great time to make a severe weather plan! Ready.gov suggests going through the following questions when preparing for severe weather.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 48°
PM Thunderstorm Chance
PM Thunderstorm Chance 40% 78° 48°

Monday

54° / 41°
Periods of storms and rain
Periods of storms and rain 80% 54° 41°

Tuesday

62° / 42°
Early showers to partly sunny
Early showers to partly sunny 20% 62° 42°

Wednesday

71° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 71° 47°

Thursday

73° / 51°
Sun/Cloud Mix
Sun/Cloud Mix 0% 73° 51°

Friday

70° / 49°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 70° 49°

Saturday

64° / 47°
Slight Shower Chance, P. Sunny
Slight Shower Chance, P. Sunny 10% 64° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

66°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
66°

64°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

62°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
62°

59°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
59°

57°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
57°

55°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
55°

54°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
54°

53°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
53°

51°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
51°

50°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
50°

50°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
50°

51°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
51°

51°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
51°

52°

11 AM
Rain
70%
52°

52°

12 PM
Showers
70%
52°

53°

1 PM
Showers
60%
53°

53°

2 PM
Showers
60%
53°

54°

3 PM
Showers
50%
54°

54°

4 PM
Showers
50%
54°

53°

5 PM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

6 PM
Showers
40%
52°

51°

7 PM
Showers
40%
51°

50°

8 PM
Showers
40%
50°

