Cedar spikes to highest level of the season so far

Dec. 29th

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Latest cedar counts from our partners over at Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown show a tremendous spike in Mountain Cedar, likely caused by the gusty winds overnight through this morning.

This marks the highest cedar count of the season so far. Some good news though, incoming heavy rain tomorrow will likely completely wash it all out of the air. The bad news — anytime we see a good soaking, you can certainly expect the mold count to spike in return.

Dr. Sheila M. Amar of Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown has also included a picture below of what the cedar cells looks like under a microscope. This was taken during this morning’s count.

Pollen is measured in grains per cubic meter. Each pollen is manually counted under a microscope and recorded daily. They use a pollen collector device called a rotor rod that collects pollen over a 24 hour time period.

The device has attached greased rods which spin and collect the pollen in the air every few minutes. This is then removed once a day and observed and recorded under a microscope.