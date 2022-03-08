Cedar spikes again; continues to stick around long past ‘normal’ season

Austin (KXAN) — Cedar continues to trend in the wrong direction. Making it miserable for allergy sufferers here in Central Texas. The latest numbers coming in Tuesday from our allergy partners over at Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown show a Cedar count of 101 grains/m3. This is considered ‘HIGH’ and has spiked upwards from yesterday’s count of 40 grains/m3 which is considered ‘moderate.’

The spike is a result of Sunday night’s cold front. Cedar thrives in dry and cool environments and the northerly winds that we see in the wake of cold fronts help carry the pollen from the north, down southward to Austin. Many Mountain Cedar trees are located north and West of the Austin-Metro out in the Hill Country.

This is long past our normal Cedar season here in Central Texas. A ‘typical’ Cedar season usually starts at the end of November and lasts through the first or second week of February. A possible explanation for this longer season could be our wetter than normal summer we experienced. This in return could have caused more Mountain Cedar trees to grow and thrive.

As we climb towards the middle and end of March we SHOULD slowly see smaller and smaller counts of Cedar showing up.

With that said, you can expect to be dealing with new allergy issues in the coming Spring months ahead. These include: Elm, Ash, Pecan, Oak, Mold and Grass.