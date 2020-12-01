Cedar season officially begins in Austin

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

‘Tis the season! No, we’re not talking holidays. ‘Tis the season for cedar pollen. Right on schedule, the first readings of cedar pollen were recorded from the Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown. The good news is that it is a very low count, for now at least.

The dry weather we’ve seen over the past few weeks, plus the record cold this morning and northerly winds tend to be some of the meteorological factors that send cedar pollen our way and kick off the season. We can expect pollen counts to spike with our next windy cold front.

The season for cedar pollen usually begins at the end of November and early December and lasts through the end of February and early parts of March. The peak is typically around the New Year through mid January.

When cedar counts reach higher levels, make sure to see your allergist to see ways you can help manage the symptoms that come with cedar fever.

Download the KXAN Weather app and tune into KXAN for the latest allergy updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 46°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 63° 46°

Wednesday

62° / 37°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 62° 37°

Thursday

55° / 34°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 55° 34°

Friday

55° / 35°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 55° 35°

Saturday

66° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 39°

Sunday

70° / 43°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 70° 43°

Monday

68° / 45°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 68° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
54°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
53°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
51°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
52°

53°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

59°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
61°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss