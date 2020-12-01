Cedar season officially begins in Austin

‘Tis the season! No, we’re not talking holidays. ‘Tis the season for cedar pollen. Right on schedule, the first readings of cedar pollen were recorded from the Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown. The good news is that it is a very low count, for now at least.

The dry weather we’ve seen over the past few weeks, plus the record cold this morning and northerly winds tend to be some of the meteorological factors that send cedar pollen our way and kick off the season. We can expect pollen counts to spike with our next windy cold front.

The season for cedar pollen usually begins at the end of November and early December and lasts through the end of February and early parts of March. The peak is typically around the New Year through mid January.

When cedar counts reach higher levels, make sure to see your allergist to see ways you can help manage the symptoms that come with cedar fever.

