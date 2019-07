Cedar season officially arrived in Austin Wednesday, as researchers at Allergy and Asthma Associates detected cedar pollen under the microscope for the first time this month.

The count of 25 grains per cubic meter of air is in the low category, but a very windy cold front expected Thursday may increase that number over the next couple of days.

The coming cedar season may be an especially bad one, as we reported in this recent story:

