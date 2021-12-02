Cedar fever season officially returns to Central Texas

Weather Blog

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar season officially started Thursday morning with the first cedar pollen of the season on the allergy count from our expert partners at Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown. While the count is currently low, it does mark the first time this Cedar pollen has been detected in the last few months.

Cedar allergy season typically begins in December and extends through February, with the highest mountain cedar counts often coming in late December or early January.

Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown says that it is difficult to predict the severity of cedar allergies from year-to-year, as there are many factors that can play a role. These include rainfall in the past year, rainfall during the past season, and temperature fluctuation.

Those suffering from what is often called “cedar fever” may experience runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy eyes/ears/mouth and general lethargy. Steps you can take proactively to weather allergy season include:

  • Keeping doors and windows closed
  • Using high-quality air filters in your home
  • Washing your hands and face when you come indoors
  • Being mindful of pets that may bring allergens in from the outdoors

Cedar pollen levels will likely stay low through the weekend, but with next week’s cold front Sunday into Monday will likely kick up higher pollen levels.

Stay updated on daily pollen counts from the First Warning Weather team on KXAN.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 78° 60°

Friday

78° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 62°

Saturday

79° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 79° 63°

Sunday

80° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 80° 52°

Monday

66° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 66° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 73° 55°

Wednesday

71° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
63°

63°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
14%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
11%
64°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
65°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
21%
65°

66°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
66°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
23%
70°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss