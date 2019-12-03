Cedar allergy season begins in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar season officially started Tuesday morning with the first cedar pollen of the season on the allergy count from our expert partners at Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown. While the count is currently low, gusty northwest winds on Friday behind a rain-free cold front will likely cause cedar to spike.

Cedar allergy season typically begins in December and extends through February, with the highest mountain cedar counts often coming in late December or early January.

Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown says that it is difficult to predict the severity of cedar allergies from year-to-year, as there are many factors that can play a role. These include rainfall in the past year, rainfall during the past season, and temperature fluctuation.

Those suffering from what is often called “cedar fever” may experience runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy eyes/ears/mouth and general lethargy. Steps you can take proactively to weather allergy season include:

Keeping doors and windows closed

Using high-quality air filters in your home

Washing your hands and face when you come indoors

Being mindful of pets that may bring allergens in from the outdoors

Stay updated on daily pollen counts from the First Warning Weather team on KXAN.com.