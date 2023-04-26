AUSTIN (KXAN) — Reports of hail began Wednesday evening in Travis County, and a tornado watch is in effect for much of the area, including Austin, until 1 a.m. Thursday for the potential of tornadoes, according to the KXAN First Warning Weather Team.
Severe thunderstorms were still possible, even outside the Tornado Watch, the weather team said.
Read the details in our weather recap and live blog below.
Weather live blog
8:40 p.m.
Storm clouds began rolling into north Austin Wednesday.
8 p.m.
KXAN viewers began sending in photos and video hail in Dripping Springs.
Another video hail in Dripping Springs | Courtesy Rex Mitchell
Video of hail in Dripping Springs | Courtesy Whitney Broughton