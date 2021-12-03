Blizzard in Hawaii? Tonight, there is one

HONOLULU (KXAN) — The only Blizzard Warnings posted Friday evening by the National Weather Service are for Alaska and… Hawaii?

It’s not a typo. In fact, more snow has fallen this season in Hawaii than in Denver. Denver is a little more than a week away from breaking an 1887 record of 235 consecutive days without snow.

The Blizzard Warnings in Hawaii begin at 6 p.m. Hawaii time for the highest peaks on the Big Island. The Mauna Kea volcano, home to an NOAA monitoring station with a live webcam, is 13,800 feet high — so snow there is not uncommon at all.

On the rare occasion that tropical storms or hurricanes impact the island, Hawaii can actually observe hurricane conditions at low elevations and blizzard conditions on the volcano peaks simultaneously.

Read the Blizzard Warning from the Honolulu, HI National Weather Service Office:

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more. Winds gusting over 100 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility. See the High Wind Warning that is also in effect. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will likely cause significant drifting of snow.