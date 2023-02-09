AUSTIN (KXAN) — After one of the hottest Super Bowl’s on record in Los Angeles last year, football fans may wonder if this year’s big game – in the desert state of Arizona – will be a repeat.

Super Bowl LVII forecast

For those dedicated Eagles and Chiefs fans heading to Glendale, Arizona for Sunday’s game, good news – no need for the heavy jacket or rain gear. In fact, this weekend’s weather will be hard to beat with near-perfect conditions around game time.

After starting the morning in the mid-40s, temperatures will warm well into the upper 60s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west/southwest at about 10-15 mph with relative humidity values between 20%-30%.

Super Bowl LVII forecast this Sunday in Glendale, AZ

It’s not likely that this year’s big game will make it into the record books. Below are a few of the weather extremes fans have experienced in year’s past.

Coldest

Super Bowl VI (1972) – Cowboys vs Dolphins – high temperature of 39 degrees at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana

Hottest

Super Bowl VII (1973) – Dolphins vs Redskins — game temperature of 84 degrees in at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

*Honorable recognition: Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Bengals vs Rams — game temperature of 82 degrees at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Rainiest

Super Bowl XLI (2007) – Colts vs Bears — 0.9″ rain in at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Florida

Super Bowl weather extremes

Snowiest:

Super Bowl XL (2006) – Steelers vs Seahawks — 1.1″ of snow fell outside Ford Field (inside stadium) in Detroit, Michigan

Iciest:

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000) – Rams vs Titans — Two rounds of icy weather caused problems with travel and pre-game practices in Atlanta, Georgia