AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rare blue supermoon is expected this Wednesday night, Aug. 30. A blue supermoon is when a supermoon is seen twice in one month.
Anywhere away from Austin’s artificial city lights will have the best conditions for viewing this blue supermoon. Here is a list of the best places with the darkest skies to view the supermoon:
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area — Located in Fredericksburg and about an hour and a half outside of Austin is a massive pink granite dome rising above the ground. This elevated area of the park is noted for having minimal light pollution and has been a well-known location attracting stargazers from all across the Lone Star State.
- South LLano River State Park — Located in Junction, Texas, this park is designated as an International Dark Sky Park and is actively monitoring its dark sky every 15 minutes throughout the night.
- Lake Travis — Located just over 25 miles away from the city lights, the lake might be the most practical as it is the closest option on the list. This is a great place to tie up your boats at night to view this year’s blue supermoon.
- McDonald’s Observatory — Located in Fort Davis, Texas, this observatory will have the darkest skies and best views, but it is located over six-and-a-half hours away outside of Austin.
- Blanco State Park — Located in Blanco, Texas, this park is only an hour away from the city lights and is a great option for those who would love to go swimming by day at the wonderful and cool spring-fed Blanco River.