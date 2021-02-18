BEFORE AND AFTER: Satellite captures Texas power outage from space

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Satellite captures Texas power outage (NOAA Photo)

Satellite captures Texas power outages (NOAA Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Stunning images from above the Earth show the effect of power outages across Texas this week, which at one point left more than 4 million people without power.

In the wake of multiple rounds of winter storms, demand for energy increased in Texas. The company that manages the power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, was forced to shed some of the load, which caused blackouts after ERCOT had ordered utility companies to cut power usage.

Some areas were supposed to begin rolling those blackouts among customers, but instead the need was so high that local utility companies couldn’t complete that process while still keeping essential customers like hospitals online.

Satellite image of Texas Jan. 31, 2021 (NOAA Photo)Satellite image of Texas Feb. 16, 2021 (NOAA Photo)

The NOAA-20 satellite’s images show bright city lights across Texas before the storm on Jan. 31, 2021 and the significantly dimmer image during the storm and outages Feb, 16, 2021.

That satellite and the Suomi-NPP satellite are both environmental satellites that are part of the United States’ Joint Polar Satellite System, which involves scientists from both NOAA and NASA. They’re used to help predict severe weather, and provide data that forecasters can use three to seven days ahead of a storm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

32° / 19°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 60% 32° 19°

Friday

43° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 23°

Saturday

52° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 40°

Sunday

60° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 60° 38°

Monday

62° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 38°

Tuesday

68° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 46°

Wednesday

72° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 72° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

2 PM
Snow Showers
50%
31°

32°

3 PM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

4 PM
Flurries
30%
32°

31°

5 PM
Flurries
20%
31°

30°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
30°

29°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
29°

28°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

27°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
27°

26°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

26°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
26°

25°

12 AM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

2 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

3 AM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

4 AM
Clear
0%
23°

21°

5 AM
Clear
0%
21°

19°

6 AM
Clear
0%
19°

18°

7 AM
Clear
0%
18°

22°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
22°

26°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
26°

29°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

32°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

35°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

37°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss