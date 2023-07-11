AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a part of your home landscape that you might not consider when making your yards look pretty. It’s called the parkway. The parkway lives between the curb and the sidewalk.

Most homeowners don’t think about making their parkway better looking. But homeowner Gary Citron and his wife updated their parkway to have more than just turf grass. They not only wanted to make it more aesthetically pleasing, but they also wanted to do it sustainably.

Gary’s wife was a volunteer at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildlife Center. She learned about sustainable landscaping giving the Citrons a leg up on what they needed to do for theirs. They needed to determine what plants and bedding would do well in this Texas weather so, obviously, they want with drought-tolerant plants.

The landscaping was done in just a single day by three people. Plants that now adorn their parkway include Gulf Meuhli, Big Meuhli, Berkeley Sedge and San Luis Sedge. Woolly Stemodia was the choice of ground cover. The Citrons felt this was the best ground cover for them to use.

Making their parkway a thing of beauty, as aforementioned, was part of the equation. The other was to do it with Mother Earth in mind, so to speak. The plants and ground cover use less water, they don’t require chemical fertilizers nor do they require pesticides. In other words, it’s a win-win.

Gary offered advice for those who want to take on the task of making their parkways look better. He suggests a visit to a local gardening center or nursery … and a definite trip to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center to learn from experts on how to create a Sustainable Parkway.