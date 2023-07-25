Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest November days in recorded history.

What is the hottest/coldest November on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest November on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical November has an average temperature of 61.0°.

November 1927 was the hottest November on record, with an average temperature of 68.2°. On the opposite end, November 1976 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 51.6°.

What is the hottest November temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given November day is 71.5°, but several days have been much hotter than that.

Four November days tie as the hottest on record, with a high temperature of 91°: Nov. 1, 2016, Nov. 10, 2006, Nov. 13, 1951, and Nov. 10, 1947.

What is the coldest November temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given November day is 50.5°, but several days have been much colder than that.

Nov. 29, 1976, and Nov. 30, 1911, tie as the coldest November days ever in Austin, with low temperatures of 20°.

What is the wettest November on record in Austin?

A typical November in Austin sees 2.92″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

November 2004 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 14.10″, almost 5 times the average total. November 2001 is the only other November to receive 10″ of rain.

What is the wettest November day on record in Austin?

Nov. 15, 2001, holds the record as the wettest November day in Austin history, with 7.55″ of rain in one day. Nov. 23, 1974, and Nov. 22, 2004, are the only other November days to receive more than 4″ of rain.

