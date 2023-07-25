Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest July days in recorded history.

What is the hottest/coldest July on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest July on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical July has an average temperature of 85.8°.

July 2022 was the hottest July on record, with an average temperature of 90.6°. No other July has had an average temperature above 90°. The current month is challenging the record though, with an average temperature of 90.8° as of July 24.

On the opposite end, July 1907 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 78.5°, the only July to have an average temperature below 80°.

What is the hottest July temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given July day is 96.6°, but several days have been much hotter than that.

July 10, 2022, and July 23, 2018, tie as the hottest July day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 110°.

What is the coldest July temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given July day is 75.0°, but several days have been much colder than that.

Five of the top 10 coldest July days came in 1924, including the coldest temperature ever recorded in the month: 57° on July 2.

What is the wettest July on record in Austin?

A typical July in Austin sees 1.96″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

July 1919 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 12.8″, more than 6.5 times the average total. Two other Julys have received more than 10″.

What is the wettest July day on record in Austin?

July 21, 1919, holds the record as the wettest July day in Austin history, with 8.56″ of rain in one day. July 16, 1936, is the only other July day to receive more than 5″ of rain.

