AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest January days in recorded history.

What is the hottest/coldest January on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest January on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical January has an average temperature of 52.2°.

January 1923 was the hottest January on record, with an average temperature of 59.9°. Two other years, 1907 and 1952, had average January temperatures higher than 59°.

On the opposite end, January 1930 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of just 39.3°.

What is the hottest January temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given January day is 62.5°, but several days have been much warmer than that.

Jan. 30, 1971, holds the record as the hottest January day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 90°. No other January day in recorded history has reached the 90° mark.

What is the coldest January temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given January day is 41.8°, but several days have been much colder than that.

Jan. 31, 1949, holds the record as the coldest January day ever in Austin, with a low temperature of -2°. The day before ties as second-coldest, with a low of 4°.

What is the wettest January on record in Austin?

A typical January in Austin sees 2.64″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

January 1991 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 9.21″, almost 3.5 times the average total. January 1934 is the only other January with more than 9″.

What is the wettest January day on record in Austin?

Jan. 9, 1991, holds the record as the wettest January day in Austin history, with 4.41″ of rain in one day. Three other January days have received more than 3″.

