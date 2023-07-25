Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest December days in recorded history.

For more weather extremes, click here to see Austin’s heat and cold records, or click here to see Austin’s rain and snow records.

What is the hottest/coldest December on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest December on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical December has an average temperature of 53.6°.

December 2021 was the hottest December on record, with an average temperature of 65.1°. No other December has had an average temperature above 60°. On the opposite end, December 1983 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 41.9°.

What is the hottest December temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given December day is 63.9°, but several days have been much hotter than that.

Dec. 25, 1955, is the hottest December day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 90°. No other December day has hit the 90° mark.

What is the coldest December temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given December day is 43.4°, but several days have been much colder than that.

The top seven coldest December days ever all happened in either 1983 or 1989. Dec. 23, 1989, ranks as the coldest, with a low temperature of just 4°.

What is the wettest December on record in Austin?

A typical December in Austin sees 2.72″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

December 1913 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 16.18″, almost 6 times the average total. One day is missing from National Weather Service records that month, so it’s possible the total was even higher. December 1991 is the only other December that received more than 10″.

What is the wettest December day on record in Austin?

Dec. 3, 1913, holds the record as the wettest December day in Austin history, with 6.34″ of rain in one day. The day after received more than 4″, as did Dec. 20, 1991.

