Austin’s top 10 list of most triple digit days and consecutive streaks

With Thursday’s high of 106 degrees marking our 11th consecutive day of triple digits and 32nd for the year, the question is raised: Is this record-breaking?

Not yet – but there’s still a lot of summer left to go.

Longest triple-digit streaks on record

Below are the ranks and stats of the longest 100-degree streaks on record in Austin (Camp Mabry):



1st: 27 days – July/August 2011 : *ALL-TIME RECORD*

2nd: 21 days – July/August 2001

3rd: 19 days – August 2019 & July 1925

5th: 18 days — August 1925

6th: 17 days – August 2013

7th: 16 days – August 2018, August 2009, July 2009, August 1951 & August 1923

12th: 14 days – July 2018, July 2011 & August 1998

Current rank – as of August 12th 2020

Most 100-degree days in a year

Below are the ranks and stats of the most 100-degree days in a year on record in Austin (Camp Mabry):



1st: 90 days – 2011 : *ALL-TIME RECORD*

2nd: 69 days – 1925

3rd: 68 days – 2009

4th: 66 days – 1923

5th: 57 days – 2019

6th: 52 days – 2018

7th: 50 days – 2008

8th: 42 days – 2017, 2013, 2000

11th: 40 days – 2001, 1963

Current rank – as of August 12th 2020

Looking ahead

As of Thursday night, the forecast calls for another 7+ days of triple digit heat. If this pans out, we’re on track to see 18 consecutive days of +100-degree temps for a year-to-date total of 40 days. This would leave us tied for the 5th-longest streak of triple digits on record and tied for the 11th most 100-degree days on record.

Stay tuned for updates.

* Data provided by KXAN Weather partner Bob Rose, LCRA.