AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, our next storm system is taking shape over the Pacific Northwest with eyes set on Texas later this week.

Setup

A large low-pressure system will move onshore the Pacific Northwest coast Tuesday, then drop south through the western states through midweek. This low will then “cut off” from the main jet stream, moving west to east across Texas Thursday and Friday.

A large low-pressure system will move onshore the Pacific Northwest coast before dropping south toward Texas midweek

Timing

Rain could begin as early as Wednesday night (30%) but is looking more likely through the day Thursday (70%) into Friday morning (30%).

There is still some uncertainty as to how quickly the rain moves out on Friday. With a storm track further north, rain could end as early as midday Friday. With a more southerly track, rain could linger into Saturday morning.

Future radar – Thursday at 7 a.m.

Future radar – Thursday at 12 p.m.

Future radar – Thursday at 7 p.m.

Severe risk

There is a very low risk of strong to severe storms with this event. A marginal risk (1 out of 5) exists for Fayette County on Thursday, but the majority of us are not included in that threat.

The majority of the activity is expected to be in the form of rain showers but a few isolated storms cannot be ruled out.

Rain totals

With most forecast models now showing this storm system detaching from the jet stream and taking longer to move out, our rainfall potential has increased.

Forecast model #1 (European) – potential rain totals

Forecast model #2 (American) – potential rain totals

Temperatures

Our midweek warming trend will continue through Thursday, leading up to a late-day cold front.

Morning lows will be warmer than normal with most of us waking up to the low 50s. Afternoon highs will warm well into the 60s.

Thanksgiving Day forecast

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team as we continue to iron out the details of the holiday forecast.