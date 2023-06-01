AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorological summer (June, July, August) brings us the three warmest months of the year. Astronomical summer, which is designated by the Earth’s position relative to the sun, falls on June 21.

Our partners over at Climate Central found that Austin and the vast majority of cities across the country are experiencing warming summers. In fact, out of 247 locations across the country that they analyzed, 229 of them are experiencing an average warming of 2.4°F since 1970. That comes out to a whopping 93% of locations analyzed experiencing this warming. More impressively, a third of these locations warmed at least 3.0°F or more during the summer months since 1970.

Not only are cities in the summer warming as a whole, but they are also experiencing more and more days above their average summer-time high temperatures. Climate Central found that since 1970, 60% of their locations analyzed are now experiencing at least 2 more additional weeks of above-average summer days.

Who ranks at the top for warming summers?

Reno, Nev. (11.1°F) Boise, Idaho (5.8°F) Las Vegas, Nev. (5.8°F) Salt Lake City, Utah (5.5°F) El Paso, Texas (5.3°F)

How does Austin compare?

Summer warming in Austin

Climate Central’s analysis found that Austin’s average summer-time temperatures have warmed by more than 4 degrees since 1970. In addition, we have experienced an increase of 47 summer days with temperatures above our average.

What part of the nation is heating up the most during the summer? Locations from the West including California, down to the Southwest and Four Corners, through the Northwest, and even into western Texas.

Summer warming across the country

Extreme heat is the leading weather-related cause of death in the United States as it becomes more difficult for our bodies to cool off. Climate change unfortunately is only expected to further bring us more extreme heat with more frequent bouts of it in the years to come, making matters even worse.

Extreme heat affects everyone unequally

Extreme heat and rising temperatures do not impact each individual equally. The elderly and the young are more susceptible to heat-induced illness. Construction workers and others whose profession requires them to work outside face a greater risk of heat-related illness than the average person as well.

Various communities suffer from rising temperatures unequally as well depending on the composition of parks and trees in a neighborhood. Fewer plants overall mean more cement and a hotter neighborhood.

“According to a recent study, people of color and people living below the poverty line are disproportionately exposed to urban heat island intensity in 169 of the largest U.S. cities.”

It is important to note that extreme heat and heat waves typically go hand-in-hand with poor air quality. Heat is usually associated with high pressure and sinking stagnant air. People with respiratory issues, lung disease or asthma are now also at a higher risk of having their health negatively impacted by warming temperatures.