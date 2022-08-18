AUSTIN (KXAN) — June 27. That’s the last time Austin officially received measurable rainfall; 51 days in total. Until today!

While some parts of Austin have received rainfall over the past couple of weeks, Camp Mabry has missed out. That’s important, because the site serves as Austin’s official weather reporting station.

The 51-day streak sits in the record books as the eighth-longest stretch of consecutive days with no measurable precipitation.

It means the entire month of July and the first half of August went without measurable rain, which has lead to a worsening of the drought across Central Texas.

As of Wednesday, Austin is running a rainfall deficit of 9.62″ for the year. In fact, Camp Mabry has only seen 56% of its normal rainfall year-to-date.

In the latest drought update, released Thursday, exceptional drought — the worst category — has crept across most of Travis and Williamson counties, as well as all of Hays County. Much of the Hill Country is in exceptional drought too.

The prolonged period of dry weather has not been good for area lakes. Lake Travis, the main water supply for the Austin metro, is down to 51% full as of Thursday. That’s the lowest since May 2015.

Lake Buchanan is 65.4% full as of Thursday, the lowest since July 2015.