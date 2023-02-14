A photo of snow coming down at Congress Avenue and 5th Street in downtown Austin at 10:47 p.m. February 14, 2021. (KXAN Photo/ Frank Martinez).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What kind of weather does Austin typically see on Valentine’s Day?

A high of 66, a low of 46, and about 0.07″ of rain. But what about the extremes?

The National Weather Service has weather data for Austin dating back to the 1890s. KXAN dug through the archives to find the hottest, coldest, wettest and snowiest Valentine’s Days in history.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Stay up to date with your Central Texas forecast, sign up for our weather newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

While Austin typically sees a high in the mid 60s on Valentine’s Day, several have been much warmer than that.

In fact, the city has reached the 80s on 10 occasions, including a record-high 86° in 2014.

On the opposite end, three Valentine’s Days failed to get out of the 30s, with 2021 below freezing all day long. The high that year was a frigid 30°, as Austin — and the rest of Texas — was in the grips of the deadly February 2021 winter storm.

That year, temperatures dropped to 13° in Austin on Feb. 14. Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day in 1899 was even colder. Austin recorded a low of just 10° that day.

In total, Austin has recorded a freeze on Valentine’s Day in 14 separate years.

Austin has seen snow on Valentine’s Day on three separate occasions: an inch in 1951 and 2021, and a record 1.6″ in 2004.

Austin’s wettest Valentine’s Day in history was in 1969, when almost 1.5 inches of rain fell at Camp Mabry, the city’s official weather reporting site.

Three other years saw more than an inch of rain on Feb. 14: in 1903, 1959 and 1951.

More recently, 2017 ranks as the fifth-wettest Valentine’s Day in Austin history, with 0.86″ recorded.

More from our Austin Weather History series:

Click here to view the latest forecast from the First Warning Weather team.