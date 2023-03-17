AUSTIN (KXAN) — What kind of weather does Austin typically see on St. Patrick’s Day?

A high of 74, a low of 52 and about 0.09″ of rain. But what about the extremes?

The National Weather Service has weather data for Austin dating back to the 1890s.

KXAN dug through the archives to find the hottest, coldest and wettest St. Patrick’s Days in history.

Austin has never hit 90° on March 17, but we’ve come close. Camp Mabry — Austin’s official weather reporting site — got to 89° on St. Patrick’s Day in 1972, making it the hottest in recorded history.

Several other years have seen highs in the mid-80s, most recently in 2018.

On the other end, eight St. Patrick’s Days in Austin failed to reach 60°. The coolest March 17 in history was in 2000, with the high temperature only reaching 51° at Camp Mabry, well below the average of 74°.

And what about low temperatures? Austin has dropped to freezing on St. Patrick’s Day only once in recorded history. Camp Mabry bottomed out at 30° in 1913.

The rest of the top 10 coldest St. Patrick’s Days all saw temperatures at or below 38°, well below the average low of 52°.

March is right in the middle of the pack when it comes to wettest vs. driest months, ranking as the sixth wettest month of the year. In a typical March, Austin gets about 2.88″ of rain, meaning each day, including St. Patrick’s Day, sees about 0.09″.

Several days have seen much more than that average. In both 1941 and 1988, almost 2″ of rain was recorded on St. Patrick’s Day at Camp Mabry. Two other years — 1905 and 1992 — saw more than an inch.

