Snow falls in Austin on Dec. 31, 2017 as the city welcomes the new year. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What kind of weather does Austin typically see when welcoming in the New Year?

A high of 62, a low of 42 and about a tenth of an inch of rain. But what about the extremes?

The National Weather Service has weather data for Austin dating back to the 1890s.

KXAN dug through the archives to find the hottest, coldest, wettest and snowiest New Year’s in history.

It’s officially snowed in Austin six times on either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

The most fell on New Year’s Eve 1946 and New Year’s Day 1947, when a combined inch of snow was recorded in Austin.

A trace of snow has been recorded on four other occasions — twice on New Year’s Eve and twice on New Year’s Day.

Austin is much more likely to see liquid precipitation on New Year’s Eve and Day than snow. While both days see an average of about a tenth of an inch of rain, several New Year’s have seen much more than that.

More than 2 inches of rain was recorded on New Year’s Eve in 1902 and 1978, as well as on New Year’s Day in 1944.

More recently, 1.78″ of rain was recorded on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

The hottest New Year’s Eve in history is actually a tie between 1951 and 2021, when the temperature hit a high of 83°. New Year’s Day in 2006 was even hotter, at 85°.

On the opposite end, four New Year’s Eves or Days have seen temperatures at or below freezing all day long. New Year’s Day 1928 saw the coldest high temperature, at just 25°. Meanwhile, the low temperature dropped to 17°, making it the coldest New Year’s Day in Austin history.

