AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Weather Service has weather data for Austin dating back to the 1890s.

KXAN dug through the archives to find the hottest, coldest and wettest Halloweens in history.

This year, the First Warning Weather team is forecasting mostly cloudy but dry conditions on Halloween, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Camp Mabry — Austin’s official weather reporting site — receives 3.91″ of rain in a typical October, meaning each day, including Halloween, sees about 0.13″.

The chart above shows the 10 wettest Halloweens in Austin history.

By far the wettest was in 1900, when 2.8″ of rain fell on Oct. 31. The only other year to receive more than 2″ was 1940.

Four other Halloweens saw more than an inch of rain, most recently in 2013, when 1.43″ fell at Camp Mabry.

The average high temperature in Austin on Oct. 31 is 77°.

On two occasions, Austin has hit 90° on Halloween, in 1997 and again in 2003.

Meanwhile, the coolest high temperature occurred in 1991, when Austin only made it to 50°.

When it comes to low temperatures, the average in Austin on Oct. 31 is 56°. The chart below shows the 10 coldest Halloweens on record when it comes to low temperatures.

Austin has seen a freeze on Halloween only once in history, in 1993. Several other years have come close, most recently in 2019, when Camp Mabry fell to 34°.

