People gather at Austin’s Vic Mathias Shores for the July 4 fireworks display (Picture: KXAN/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What kind of weather does Austin typically see on the Fourth of July?

A high of 95, a low of 74 and about 0.06″ of rain. But what about the extremes?

The National Weather Service has weather data for Austin dating back to the 1890s.

KXAN dug through the archives to find the hottest, coldest and wettest Fourth of Julys in history.

Austin has hit 100° a total of 12 times on July 4. Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, got to 104° on the Fourth of July in 2009, making it the hottest in recorded history.

On the other end, two Fourth of Julys failed to reach 80°.

The high temperature in both 1976 and 1985 was 79°, making them the coolest in history.

And what about low temperatures? In 1924, Austin dropped to a low of 59° on the Fourth of July, making it the coldest in recorded history.

The rest of the top 10 coldest Fourth of Julys all saw temperatures at or below 70°.

July is statistically one of the driest months of the year. In a typical July, Austin gets about 1.96″ of rain, meaning each day sees about 0.06″.

Several Fourth of Julys have seen much more than that average. Six years saw more than an inch of rain, and 2018, 1903 and 1976 each recorded more than 1.7″ on the Fourth of July alone.

