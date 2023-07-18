AUSTIN (KXAN) — Yet another heat record has been tied in Austin, Texas.

As of July 18, Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, has hit 105° or higher every day for nine days.

That ties a 100-year-old record, set in August 1923.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team is currently forecasting at least seven more days of 105° heat or higher, meaning the record will be extended even further.

Temperatures above 105° are becoming more common. Austin has weather records dating back to the 1890s. Since then, 105° has been reached a total of 194 times.

While we did see a surge in the cumulative total number of 105°+ days in the 1920s, the majority have been much more recent than that. In fact, 62% of all days at or above 105° have been since the year 2000.

Put another way, the total number of 105° days in Austin has doubled just since 2009.