A view of the downtown Austin skyline on July 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Camp Mabry hit the 90º mark on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the ninth earliest date that we’ve been this hot, this early since records began in 1897.

First 90º day of the year

The earliest 90º high of the year in Austin was January 30 in 1971.

Usually, we don’t hit 90º for the first time until April 3, a full 40 days later.

This is the earliest we’ve hit 90º at Camp Mabry since 2019 when we did it a week earlier on February 15.

Over the last 5 years, only 2021 hit 90º later than average, on April 8.

Recent first 90-degree + days in Austin at Camp Mabry

In-depth: 90s coming earlier

The National Weather Service gets its “average” numbers over a 30-year period. Every 10 years, NWS updates the 30-year average to reflect the most recent decade and drops the oldest decade from that average.

The previous 30-year average (1981-2020) first 90º day in Austin was April 8.

The recent update to the 30-year average (1991-2020) shows that the 90s are arriving an average of 5 days faster now on April 3.

What about triple digits? We usually hit 100º for the first time on July 4.