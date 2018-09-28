Weather Blog

Austin Puppy Mill Awareness Day event Sunday

Join Jim and Kaxan at Republic Square Park

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 06:10 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 06:30 PM CDT

9TH ANNUAL PUPPY MILL AWARENESS DAY

We are so excited for PMAD 2018! Jim Spencer and KXAN mascot Kaxan will be emcees for this festive event with live music and so much fun! 
Sunday, September 30th
10AM -2PM


Republic Square

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

