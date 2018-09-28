Austin Puppy Mill Awareness Day event Sunday
Join Jim and Kaxan at Republic Square Park
9TH ANNUAL PUPPY MILL AWARENESS DAY
We are so excited for PMAD 2018! Jim Spencer and KXAN mascot Kaxan will be emcees for this festive event with live music and so much fun!
Sunday, September 30th
10AM -2PM
Republic Square
1,500 apartment units opening soon in West Campus
