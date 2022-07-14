A view of the downtown Austin skyline on April 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s ongoing heat wave just broke yet another record.

The past seven days — July 7 through July 13 — are now in the books as the hottest 7-day stretch ever recorded in the city, with records dating back to the 1890s.

The average temperature during that period, which includes both the high and low temperatures each day, was 92.9°.

That’s 0.1° hotter than the previous record set in late August and early September 2011.

Here’s a look at the high and low temperatures over the past seven days:

And just in case this heat is too much for you, here’s a look at the coldest 7-day stretches in Austin history.

December 20-26, 1983, takes the top spot, with a bone-chilling average temperature of just 22.6°.