AUSTIN (KXAN) — With temperatures in the triple digits expected all week, it’s perhaps not surprising to hear that Austin just set an all-time heat record for the month of June.

But this record isn’t about how hot it gets in the afternoon. It’s actually about how hot temperatures remain overnight.

On Thursday, Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, never dipped below 82°. That makes it the warmest low temperature ever recorded in Austin in the month of June.

The previous record for the month was 81°, set on both June 21, 2021, and June 18, 1998.

Thursday’s temperature is also one of the highest low temps ever recorded in Austin, no matter the month. Here’s a look at the rankings:

Thursday’s low temp of 82° means the day ties for fourth place for warmest low temperatures ever recorded. July 24, 2018, holds the top spot. The temperature that day never dropped below 84°.

Of course when temperatures remain that high overnight, afternoons can soar well past the triple digits. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through Sunday evening for the entire Austin metro area.

Temperatures above 100° are expected through at least the next week.