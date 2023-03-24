AUSTIN (KXAN) — Warmth has been no stranger to Central Texas so far in 2023.

Through March 24, Austin (Camp Mabry) is experiencing its ninth-warmest start to the year on record. The average mean temperature, which accounts for the highs and lows of the day, is up to 59.2º year-to-date, which is over two degrees warmer than normal.

Austin’s weather statistics year-to-date

Austin’s Camp Mabry has broken six heat records so far in 2023 but set no cold records.

Camp Mabry heat records

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is also seeing heat records outnumber cold records this year.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport heat vs cold records

We’ve also had two 90-degree+ days in Austin. We typically don’t see our first 90º day of the year until April 3 on average.

In-Depth: Heat records outpacing cold records

With data that goes back to the 1890s in Austin, you can see a clear trend for the last few decades thanks to Climate Central. New heat records are greatly outpacing cold records in Austin thanks to Climate Change.

Records by Date in Austin (Climate Central)

When do we typically see our first triple-digit day of the year? In Austin, July 4 is the average first 100º day. In 2021 we reached the century mark on May 21.