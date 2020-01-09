Austin in “significant” tornado risk Friday for second time in 11 years

For only the second time in 11 years, the Austin metro area is included in a “significant” threat of tornadoes on Friday afternoon and evening, indicating the potential of violent EF2+ strength tornadoes.

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center issues the daily severe weather outlooks shown above, and the different colors of shading relate to how widespread their forecasters expect severe weather to be. As discussed in yesterday’s blog, the yellow “slight risk” means “scattered severe storms”, and the orange “enhanced risk” means “numerous severe storms” are possible.

The “significant severe” forecast by the NOAA SPC relates not only to storm coverage, but also to their potential intensity. It means that the storms that do form may not just be borderline severe, they may instead be remarkably intense.

According to the Storm Prediction Center’s website:

“A significant severe thunderstorm refers to a thunderstorm producing hail that is at least 2 inches in diameter or larger, and/or wind gusts of 75 mph or greater, and/or a tornado that produces EF2 or greater damage.” – NOAA Storm Prediction Center

The NOAA SPC can prescribe the “significant severe” forecast to individual threats: Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes. On Friday, central Texas is included in all three hazards.

The last time Austin was included in the risk area for significant tornadoes, three tornadoes touched down in central Texas — although none in Travis County.

“EF-0 TORNADO AT 9:17 AM NEAR CR248/RR2338 IN NW WILLIAMSON CO. 80 MPH WINDS, 50 YDS. WIDE, ON THE GROUND FOR 1.5 MILES NEAR ANDICE AREA, WITH MINOR DAMAGE TO TREES, OUTBUILDINGS, AND A FEW HOMES. EF-1 TORNADO TOUCHES DOWN AT 7:10 PM, 3E OF KATEMCY, TRAVELS 2 MI. IN N. MASON CO., LIFTING 4W FREDONIA. 185 YDS WIDE, 95-100 MPH WINDS. MAINLY TREE DAMAGE. TORNADO ALSO REPORTED 5NE FREDONIA IN SW SAN SABA CO. Tornado Warnings in the morning for Lampasas and Williamson County. Damage to private marina and trees on Lake Buchanan near Tow. Waterspout (likley gustnado) seen over Lake Buchanan. Otherwise scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then more storms develop during the late afternoon. Golf ball hail N. Lampasas Co. Tornado Warnings in the evening for San Saba, Mason counties as large supercell moves across the area. Grapefruit size hail between Katemcy and Fredonia. 2″ hail 7 WSW Katemcy. Golf ball hail 10 N of Mason. Funnel cloud 16 W of Cherokee. Spotters also see wall cloud, possible rain-wrapped tornado near Fredonia. Quarter size hail and 2″ of rain in 2 hours in San Saba. Rain, thunderstorms weaken late, but continue slowly spreading, developing eastward, into metro area before midnight.” – KXAN Weather Diary

Before that instance in 2016, we have to look back to Nov. 10, 2008 to see when Austin was last in a significant tornado potential. Though a Tornado Watch was issued for the Hill Country that afternoon, tornadoes remained north of our area.