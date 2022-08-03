The downtown Austin skyline towers above dry grass at Auditorium Shores on July 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temperature records have been falling left and right in Austin lately, and we’re also climbing up the ranks in another metric.

Wednesday’s high temperature of at least 104° means Camp Mabry — Austin’s official weather reporting site — has hit 100° for 19 days in a row.

That’s the 4th longest consecutive streak of all time, with records dating back to the 1890s.

The chart below shows how this current streak compares to previous ones.

Austin has only had a string of 20 or more days of triple-digit temperatures three times in history: in 2020, 2001 and 2011.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the longest streak ever was in the scorching summer of 2011, when Camp Mabry hit 100° a record 27 days in a row, from July 17 to Aug. 12.

The current forecast from the First Warning Weather team features triple-digit temperatures for the next seven days at least. That would put us at 25 days in a row, firmly in second place, and quickly approaching the record position.

Meanwhile, Austin has hit 100° a total of 53 days this year so far, the sixth most of all time. If the forecast holds, we’ll move into fifth position in that ranking on Saturday.

With long-term outlooks still showing hotter and drier than normal weather, we’re still looking to the tropics for any relief. While Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than recent years, a hurricane outbreak is possible in mid-August.