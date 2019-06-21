Austin Energy customers: Combat climate change with one click

Austin Energy customers can make a quick and easy change now to support the City of Austin’s clean, renewable energy commitments and do their part to fight man made climate change.

Sign up for the GreenChoice program now to have your home or business powered by 100% Texas wind energy.

Austin Energy says that in 2018, GreenChoice customers invested in more than 758 million kWh of Texas wind as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Texas ranks first in the nation for wind energy capacity, and second in the nation for employment in the renewable energy industry.

More than 20,000 customers are making a difference in the Austin area. Sign up with this link and the GreenChoice program will be in effect on your next bill.

Call 512-494-9400 with questions, or to sign up over the phone.